Darren Criss Doesn't Have a Problem With Being Naked on Camera

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 12:57 PM
Darren Criss doesn't mind being naked on screen.
The 31-year actor talked about being nude in The Assassination of Gianni Versace on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"I'm nakey!" he said when Ellen DeGeneres brought up the topic.
When asked if he had a problem with being naked on camera, the former Glee star replied, "Well now I don't." DeGeneres then showed the audience a few pictures of the Andrew Cunanan character's bare bottom.
"Those are my buns," he said. "I cooked those myself."
Criss had just finished acting in the Broadway show Hedwig and the Angry Inch when he signed on for American Crime Story. So, he was already in "pretty good physical shape."
However, there was a point when executive producer Ryan Murphy asked Criss to put on a few pounds to portray his character's weight gain.
"For a good week—and I'm a pretty healthy guy—I was like ‘OK, I'm going to drink a boatload of beer, eat like a dozen cheeseburgers a day, basically be a college kid'….I was encouraged to live like a delinquent," he said.
After a few days of this diet, Criss started to feel "so sick." So, he called Murphy and said he couldn't put on the weight. However, Criss claimed Murphy "didn't even remember" the request and told him not to worry about it.
"I wish I hadn't called him because then I could have lived my best-worst life," he said.
In addition to discussing the role, Criss played a round of "Heads Up" and performed a number of impressions.
Watch the videos to see his interviews.
