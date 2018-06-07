Chloe Green and Jeremy Meeks' Dramatic Road to Parenthood

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 12:32 PM
"Hot Felon"-turned-model Jeremy Meeks, aka the Hot Felon, and girlfriend Chloe Green welcomed their first child together, a son, last week following a cheating scandal.
Jeremy, whose 2014 mug shot taken after a gun possession arrest became a viral sensation, and the 27-year-old Topshop heiress' relationship was made public in 2017, a year after he was released from jail. Photos of the two making out on a yacht near Turkey were published that June. Their relationship was news to his wife.
Melissa Meeks, who had been married to Jeremy for eight years, told The Daily Mail this past March that she noticed Jeremy was following Chloe on Instagram and that when she asked him about it, he told her she was his manager's business partner and that he wasn't seeing her. She said days later, a stranger sent her one of the kissing photos.
"I know it takes two to tango but she knew he was married," the 39-year-old told the outlet in July 2017, a month after the pics were published. "To me, that's unforgivable. My whole world has been torn apart by this. What do I tell our children? My heart is broken...My marriage wasn't perfect but I thought it could be saved, until this happened."
Jeremy, 34, and Melissa share an 8-year-old biological son, Jeremy Jr., and he is also a stepdad to her older son and daughter, Robert and Ellie.
Jeremy and Chloe have not commented on her remarks. Melissa had told the outlet that when Jeremy returned to their home after his trip with Chloe, he apologized to her, saying he hadn't meant to hurt her, and said he wanted a divorce. She said he soon filed for legal separation.
Jeremy and Chloe were later photographed in Los Angeles, kissing and cuddling by a pool and leaving the Catch LA restaurant while holding hands.
"Those [photos] came out on my birthday, July 14," Melissa told The Daily Mail. "It felt very cruel. A few weeks later I discovered I was pregnant, but I was under so much stress I lost the child."
Jeremy and Chloe's relationship heated up quickly after the kissing pics came out.
"Life is to short not to laugh and smile and that's all we do ..♥ @jmeeksofficial#nohatejustlove#everyonedeservestobehappy," Chloe wrote on Instagram in August, alongside a selfie of her and Jeremy.
That month, there were rumors the two had gotten engaged. Chloe denied them.
She and Jeremy continued to travel together. In September, they flew to Israel, where he shot an eye-wear ad campaign with fellow model Bar Rafaeli. In October, Jeremy attended the Princess Grace Awards with Chloe and her mom Tina.
Also in October, Jeremy filed divorce papers, asking for joint legal and physical custody of Jeremy Jr. Melissa in turn sought spousal support and asked to terminate the court's ability to award Jeremy any.
"Jeremy and his ex-wife are having a nasty divorce," a source told E! News at the time. "Jeremy wants to marry Chloe eventually. He wants to make sure everything is sealed shut with his ex first. Jeremy has changed and moved on from his wife. He wants to focus on the future with Chloe. He will always support his children. He is very in love with Chloe. Chloe's family treats and supports them as a couple."
Jeremy and Chloe celebrated Christmas and New Year's together. They were later photographed in Paris.
"Going into 2018 with the ones I love the most," Jeremy wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of the two. "Happy New Years Eve. This year has been amazing. &. 2018 is our year. Me N You Baby. I love you."
This past March, it was revealed Chloe is pregnant. Melissa later told The Daily Mail it felt as if her "heart stopped for a little bit" when her son revealed the news, adding, "Deep down I knew...I had a gut feeling."
Chloe gave birth to her and Jeremy's son Jayden at the end of the month.
Several months ago, Melissa later got tearful as she opened up about the cheating scandal on the British TV show This Morning. She said Jeremy still sees the children and that she encourages the visits.
"Honestly, that's my husband of eight, nine years. I love him deeply. I still do," she said. "It's very hard for me when I think about what's happened because honestly, I wish I still had my husband to go home to."
