Kyle Richards Won't Be Hiring Any of Her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Co-Stars for American Woman

"There's going to be a lot of stories—you'll see my life growing up with my mom. The first episode, the pilot, there's a scene where Alicia gets out of the car—Bonnie, her character—and she confronts these men who were following them home. That was something that actually really happened with my mom. It was actually over this ring," Richards shared, raising her hand to show off the jewelry she was sporting. "And she got out of the car and said to my sister Kim and me, 'Wait here, I'll be right back.' And she went and banged on the window and she said, 'See something you like?' And I remember as a kid I was so scared that she was so brave and it made me so nervous and I dove to the floor. And then she got in the car and she said, 'Let that be a lesson, girls. Don't ever let yourself be intimidated by a man ever. You always have to defend yourself.' And that's in the pilot."

As Richards explained, she's hoping that by recreating the moments in her childhood that had a profound effect on her, she might do the same for others. "It meant a lot to me to have moments like that that impacted me and inspired me. And I hope it inspires other young girls or women to just be strong and look after themselves and go after what they want out of life," she said.