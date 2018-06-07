Scott Wolf Proudly Posts a Shirtless Photo to Celebrate Turning 50

Thu., Jun. 7, 2018

Scott Wolf

Happy belated birthday, Scott Wolf!

The Party of Five actor turned 50 on Monday, June 4, and now he's celebrating the special occasion with a shirtless photo. A smiling Wolf stripped down to only his Captain America sweatpants for the photo on Thursday, captioning the snap on social media, "If posting a shirtless selfie at 50 years old is wrong...I don't want to be right. #thisis50 #youbetyourassidid."

And fans are going wild in response to the pic, even thanking the actor for sharing the photo! One Twitter user replied to Wolf's picture, "Ummmmm, hello there, hottie!!!!"

"You look fantastic. It's like you are drinking out of the fountain of youth," another social media user wrote.

There Was a Party of Five Reunion With Neve Campbell and Scott Wolf on WWHL and They Revealed So Much Scoop

Take a look at more social media reactions below!

In addition to celebrating his birthday, Wolf also recently celebrated his 14th wedding anniversary with wife Kelley Limp.

"I'm not sure what I did in this or some other lifetime to be lucky enough to live this life by your side, but whatever it was, I'm real glad I did it," Wolf wrote in a message to his wife on May 29. "Happy Anniversary, my love. Now more than ever."

