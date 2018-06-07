EXCLUSIVE!

Sugarland Teases "Babe" Music Video With Taylor Swift at 2018 CMT Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 10:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Sugarland is spilling secrets about their upcoming "Babe" music video with Taylor Swift!

Fans got to see a sneak peek of the video during the 2018 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, but country duo Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush also dished about the video exclusively to E! News' Sibley Scoles on the red carpet at the show.

"She wrote the song, she and Pat Monahan from Train, the treatment for the video, she wrote the treatment for the video, she's all over this. She is a queen," Nettles shared. "We had so much fun doing it."

So will the duo be joining Swift on stage at the reputation tour? Take a look at the video above to find out!

Plus, take a look below to see what Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and Chrissy Metz revealed to E! News on the red carpet at the 2018 CMT Music Awards!

Photos

CMT Music Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 CMT Music Awards , Awards , Top Stories , Exclusives , Apple News
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, CFDA 2018

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Cheat Meal Strategy

Kate Upton

Kate Upton Lands No. 1 Spot on 2018 Maxim Hot 100 List

Oprah Winfrey, Smithsonian, Exhibit, Museum, Crying, Emotion

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Get Choked Up at Her New "Watching Oprah" Museum Exhibit

Lola Grace Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Instagram

Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Looks All Grown Up at Prom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Vanity Fair

Tracee Ellis Ross Shuts Down Baby Questions: "Get Out of My Uterus"

Anne Hathaway, Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Still Scares Anne Hathaway After Prank Goes Awry

Carrie Underwood, 2018 CMT Awards

CMT Awards Best Looks: Vote for Your Favorite Ensemble of the Night

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.