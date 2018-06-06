Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at 2018 CMT Music Awards

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 6:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mike Fisher, Carrie Underwood, 2018 CMT Music Awards

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

For the first time in seven months, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher hit the red carpet together. 

The country music superstar felt the love from her hubby of eight years at the 2018 CMT Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday evening, marking their first official appearance together since Carrie's freak accident last November. 

Mike didn't stray far from Carrie, who looked absolutely radiant in a yellow, hand-beaded mini dress by Nicolas Jebran. Before making their way inside Bridgestone Arena, the lovebirds posed for photos on the red carpet. Once inside, the American Idol alum and hockey pro settled into their front row as she prepared to take the stage with a performance of "Cry Pretty."

Photos

CMT Music Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Mike FIsher, Carrie Underwood, 2018 CMT Music Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The date night wouldn't be complete without an outfit change, of course! Underwood switched into a sequined silver jumpsuit for the rest of the CMT Music Awards. 

In the months that followed Carrie's terrifying fall outside her Nashville-area home, she underwent surgery to implant a plate into her wrist, upwards of 50 facial stitches and a long recovery to regain use of her right hand. And as divorce rumors began to surface, Fisher quickly shut them down

"We've never been better," the Canadian athlete replied to a nosy social media commenter in February. 

And if a picture is worth a thousand words, we'd say it's true that Carrie and Mike are the best they've ever been. 

Enjoy the evening, you two! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Carrie Underwood , Mike Fisher , 2018 CMT Music Awards , Couples , Red Carpet , Awards , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Florida Georgia Line, The Backstreet Boys, Winners, 2018 CMT Awards

CMT Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Dierks Bentley, 2018 CMT Music Awards

Dierks Bentley Brings His 7-Year-Old Daughter to 2018 CMT Music Awards

ESC: CMT Awards 2018, Beauty, Kelly Clarkson

This Cat-Eye Makeup Dominated the CMT Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet

Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett & Mindy Kaling on "Ocean's 8"

James Corden Says "It's Thrilling" Being in "Ocean's 8"

ESC: Earl Dibbles Jr., 2018 CMT Music Awards

Stars That Took a Fashion Risk on the CMT Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet

ESC: Kelsea Ballerini, 2018 CMT Music Awards

Best Dressed Stars at CMT Music Awards 2018: Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and More

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.