This Cat-Eye Makeup Dominated the CMT Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet

Michael Loccisano/WireImage
by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 6:02 PM
Michael Loccisano/WireImage
According to celebrities at the CMT Music Awards 2018, it's time to put down your liquid eye liner.
While you may love cat-eye makeup for its ability to define your eye shape and give you a subtle lift, you don't need eye liner to achieve the look. Instead of thick black or brown lines in the outer corners, stars like Kelly Clarkson are bringing their eyeshadow further out, creating a stunning gaze that couldn't be ignored on the red carpet.
Continuing the blue eyeshadow craze that Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé's makeup artist Sir John loves, The Voice coach's makeup artist created a blue cat-eye, slightly smudging it for a more effortless feel. With such a strong gaze, the star kept the rest of her look simple with a pink-toned lipstick and natural-appearing blush.
Michael Loccisano/WireImage
Kelsea Ballerni chose a more subtle version of the tinted cat-eye, going light on the eye liner pencil. Her entire look is minimal, but her eye makeup adds something extra to complement her glittering pants and crop top.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Like Kelsea, Jennifer Nettles kept her cat-eye soft. However, like Kelly, she amped up her stare with a glittering shadow. With a rose-toned lipstick and natural yet noticeable highlights, the star reminds us that you just need an angled brush and beautiful eyeshadow to create a stunning cat-eye.
