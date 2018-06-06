CMT Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look at the Stars Arrive

There's a party in Nashville tonight and you're all invited!

In case you didn't already guess, the 2018 CMT Music Awards are finally here meaning the biggest names in country music are coming together to celebrate.

Hosted by Little Big Town, this year's award show is set to air live on CMT from the Bridgestone Arena.

And while excitement is building around who could win the biggest awards of the night, others are pumped to see familiar faces like Carrie Underwood, Sam Hunt, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini are more perform.

Before the show begins, we must talk about the fashion. Take a look at all the red carpet looks in our massive gallery updating throughout the night below.