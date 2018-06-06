Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Gushiest Instagram Moments Revealed

Instagram
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson continue to flirt up a storm on social media.
It was just weeks ago that E! news learned that the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer and the Saturday Night Live star are dating. "It just started and is casual," a source told us in late May.
Since that time, the duo has made their relationship Instagram official, sharing photos together and commenting on each other's posts. Davidson shared the first photo of the couple together on May 30, showing the duo wearing matching Harry Potter robes.
Davidson captioned the picture, "the chamber of secrets has been opened..." Grande then commented on the post, "u tryna slytherin (I'm deleting my account now)."
The next day, it was Grande's turn to share a couple's photo. The singer posted a picture of Davidson kissing the top of her head along with the caption, "i thought u into my life woah! look at my mind."
Davidson commented on the picture, "the girl who lived."
Instagram
Over the weekend, Davidson couldn't help but gush over his girlfriend's Wango Tango performance.
The comedian posted a picture of Grande during her performance to his Instagram Story, writing, "are you f--king kidding me!!!?? so f--king lit."
It was also over the weekend that Davidson debuted two tattoos dedicated to his girlfriend. Days later, Davidson gushed over his girlfriend again in response to her British Vogue cover.
"I'm the luckiest contest winner ever," he commented on one of Grande's Instagram posts, to which she replied, "nahhhh i am."
Instagram
On Wednesday, the couple even (jokingly) talked about having kids!
After Davidson posted a photo with actor Brian Tyree Henry with the caption, "I'm having his kids," Grande commented, "I look so good here."
"Everyone thinks they're really cute together. People don't realize what a great sense of humor she has. It makes them a good match," a source recently told E! News about the couple's relationship. "They're having a good time."
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.