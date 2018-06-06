Surprising Beauty Trends From 2018 Celebrity Weddings (so Far!)

George Pimentel/WireImage
by Diana Nguyen | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018
Wedding season is in full swing.
Whether you're attending one or preparing for your own trip down the aisle, there are a few beauty trends you may want to keep in mind. Of course, every wedding is different and every bride is unique, but there some trends—like radiant skin à la Meghan Markle or effortless hair like Amy Schumer's centered ponytail—that can appeal to all...whether you're a bride or guest.
Start With Natural, Radiant Skin: While full-coverage makeup has reigned the world of weddings since seemingly forever, long gone are the days of a caked-on look. Since the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry, "freckle friendly makeup" has been trending. Thanks to makeup artist Daniel Martin, we know how Meghan's sheer foundation enhanced her beauty. The new royal was also a dedicated fan of pre-wedding facials, including a non-invasive face-lift called the Buccal massage.
Celebrities pay a premium to prep their skin before weddings—and start much earlier than you think.
"As soon as you start making wedding plans, start planning for your skin—ideally six months to one year prior to the big day. I recommend bridal clients come in once a month for treatments. Consistency is key in achieving results!" said Lucy Vieira, celebrity facialist at Kate Somerville Skin Health Experts. "As clients get closer to their wedding day, their adrenaline and anxiety spike, so you don't want to do anything drastic to the skin. The week of the wedding, I do one final oxygen and LED light treatment. If a client gets a blemish the week of the wedding, we can treat using high frequency an ice (ice brings down the inflammation), extract it or inject it cortisone (depending on what the blemish looks like."
Based on a six-to-12-month program, this celeb-loved bridal process can cost anywhere from $2,310 to $10,620! You know what they say: Skin is in.
Don't Be Afraid to Play With Color: While the neutral, matte palette, paired with natural-looking skin, has been a popular look in the world of celebrity weddings, country crooner Maren Morris proved you can have the best of both worlds. "The Middle" singer's makeup artist Moani Lee created a flawless canvas with neutral glossy lips coupled with a sultry, glittering eye look. The purple smoky shadow alone made a statement, especially against the musical artist's stark-white gown, but the blue liner underneath the eyes created a focal point that complemented the entire look without appearing too costume-y. Brava to this bride who took a chance with her makeup!
A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on
Don't Underestimate a Great Headpiece: Are you more of an unconventional bride? Or are you just having a bad hair day or combating skin blemishes you just can't seem to camouflage? Emily Ratajkowski's impromptu wedding offers tons of beauty and style inspiration. EmRata married Sebastian Bear-McClard in February at City Hall in a surprise ceremony, but perhaps the most unexpected thing was she said "I do" in a $200 Zara ensemble, black heels and a wide-brim hat featuring a mesh veil.
While you may not be donning such a chic topper to your next nuptials, a low-key fascinator or veil (which is decidedly high-society British) can effortlessly enhance your beauty look. See how the I Feel Pretty actress' highlight peeks through the mesh, creating dimension and a mysterious allure.
A post shared by @ amyschumer on
Even Seemingly Simple Hairstyles Require Texture: In February, Amy Schumer surprised fans by getting secretly married to Chris Fischer. While the I Feel Pretty star looked gorgeous in a Monique Lhuillier gown, the faux ponytail, created by celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri, was quite the departure from typical wedding updos.
"She showed me a picture of [the wedding dress] on her and we discussed ideas based off of the dress," the hairstylist shared with People. "She originally wanted something low and off to the side, but as I was doing it, I'm like, ‘I think it looks better in the center,' so it just looks more symmetrical. So I shifted it to the center."
"Then I curled her hair all over with a 1-inch iron, raked it through with a wide-tooth comb and cascaded the curls back and twisted and pinned, twisted and pinned, twisted and pinned back so it gave the illusion of a ponytail even though it wasn't an actual ponytail," she added. "It was a nice, dimensional textured updo, but not a full updo; it was still down, which was nice."
This wedding was FUN!! We are thrilled to have been a part of it. RepostBy @brides: "Congrats to @chaneliman who married @sterl_shep3 last night! ✨ We have all their stunning wedding photos for your viewing pleasure through the link in bio! Including more photos of her stunning @zuhairmuradofficial gown styled by celebrity stylist @anitapatrickson! | 👗: @zuhairmuradofficial styled by @anitapatrickson 🎥@evan_erogers 📋: @mindyweiss" florals by @marksgarden @nancy_kaye @bevhillshotel #wedding #bride #weddingday #glam
A post shared by amy & stuart (@amyandstuart) on
Neutral Notes Help Everything Else Standout: While every aspect of Chanel Iman's beautiful nuptials to football pro Sterling Shepard was captured by Brides (via Amy & Stuart Photography), we especially loved how the model complemented the unexpected cape on her embellished Zuhair Murad dress with a toned-down beauty look. At her dress fitting, captured by Vogue, makeup artist Ashley K. Holm described the look as "Barely there Skin & Neutral eyeshadow tones." The natural look doesn't compete with the dress or statement veil. Rather, strong brows and enhanced, flushed cheekbones create the perfect complement and base for everything else that is going on. Perfection!
What do you think of these 2018 wedding trends?
