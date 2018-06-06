Mandy Moore Revisits Her Famous Romances—and Wilmer Valderrama's Lie About Taking Her Virginity

Moore has moved past the comment and said while she and Valderrama are not that close, they're friendly, have mutual friends and he even paid a visit to her house a few months ago.

While the actor learned his lesson, Moore's father was not so pleased. "I just remember my parents' reaction. They were bummed. Don Moore, especially. My dad was like, "What?! I liked that young man.' I'm like, 'Dad, I know.'"

Valderrama was the first of her high-profile relationships. Moore later dated Andy Roddick and Zach Braff and was married to musician Ryan Adams, whom she separated from in 2014 after about five years of marriage.

But, before her devastating split from Adams, she fell for Roddick when she was 18 years old after somehow meeting on a set. "He broke my heart, so I think we parted ways because of that," Moore recalled. "[The heartbreak] got poured into everything. It got poured into a record that eventually became an album that came out like three or four years after that."

"They get a wandering eye," Moore said generically about the men in her past.

Looking back on the time of her relationship with Braff, Moore said she thought she had all the answers at that time in her life in her early 20s and thought they were going to be together forever.

"You're like, ''This is it, I know who I am, I know what I want.' I knew nothing in reality," she told Stern. She and Braff dated for two years.