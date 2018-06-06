Danny DeVito Fan Takes Cutout of Star to Prom and He Responds in the Best Way

She loves Danny Devito's work, so she took him to prom!

Last month, now-Pennsylvania high school graduate Allison Closs brought a cardboard cutout of the 73-year-old It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor with her to the dance. She posted on Instagram photos of herself posing with her prom "date" in a photo booth, writing, "A night I'll never forget."

DeVito returned the favor.

Earlier this week, his co-star Rob McElhenney posted a picture on Instagram of the actor posing with a cutout of Allison in her prom dress on the Paddy's Pub set of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

"Hey Allison- I heard you took cardboard Danny to Prom. What a coincidence. He took cardboard Allison to Paddy's," he said.

"I AM SHOOKETH," Allison tweeted.

"Thank you SO, SO MUCH @RMcElhenney and @DannyDeVito for fulfilling my dream of visiting Paddy's Pub from @alwayssunny !!" she said. "It feels so incredible to be acknowledged by these big name Hollywood actors. I feel more honored and lucky now than ever. The only thing that could make this better would be actually being invited to set! I am extremely flattered and can't thank the cast of @alwayssunny enough!"

She also joked, "I'm so glad that this is going to be my high school legacy..."