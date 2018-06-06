Cloak & Dagger Stars Explain Freeform's New Marvel Series in 3 Words

by Billy Nilles | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 9:00 AM
So, you're wondering what Freeform's new Marvel series Cloak & Dagger is all about?
Well, we could tell you, but why would you want to listen to us when you can hear from the stars of the new superhero series themselves? In this new video, exclusive to E! News, the network has gathered its cast to breakdown their new show the simplest way they know how: In three perfect words.
And just which words did they land on? For ER alum Gloria Reuben, who stars as Adina Johnson, mother of one half of the show's central superhero duo, it was "engaging, intelligent, and exciting." Sounds promising, right?
Freeform/Alfonso Bresciani
"If I could use three words to describe the series, it would be: good vs. evil," J.D. Evermore, who plays Detective Connors, offered.
"Gritty, grounded, and honest," Olivia Holt, starring in the central role of beloved character Tandy Bowen, said.
But it's her co-star Aubrey Joseph, who stars as Tyrone Johnson, who maybe had the best trio of words: "So damn good."
An adaptation of the popular Marvel comic book series, Cloak & Dagger tells the coming-of-age story of Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson, teenagers who come from starkly different backgrounds, each growing up with a secret they never dared share with another soul. But when they come together, they spark a life-changing event within one another.
To hear more from the cast, which also includes Andrea Roth, Miles Mussenden, Jaime Zevallos, Emma Lahana, and Carl Lunstedt, and get a sneak peek of the exciting new series, be sure to check out the video above!
Marvel's Cloak & Dagger premieres on Thursday, June 7 at 8 p.m. on Freeform.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?