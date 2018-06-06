EXCLUSIVE!

Cloak & Dagger Stars Explain Freeform's New Marvel Series in 3 Words

So, you're wondering what Freeform's new Marvel series Cloak & Dagger is all about?

Well, we could tell you, but why would you want to listen to us when you can hear from the stars of the new superhero series themselves? In this new video, exclusive to E! News, the network has gathered its cast to breakdown their new show the simplest way they know how: In three perfect words.

And just which words did they land on? For ER alum Gloria Reuben, who stars as Adina Johnson, mother of one half of the show's central superhero duo, it was "engaging, intelligent, and exciting." Sounds promising, right?

Photos

2018 Summer TV Worth Getting Excited About

Cloak &amp;amp; Dagger, Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph

Freeform/Alfonso Bresciani

"If I could use three words to describe the series, it would be: good vs. evil," J.D. Evermore, who plays Detective Connors, offered. 

"Gritty, grounded, and honest," Olivia Holt, starring in the central role of beloved character Tandy Bowen, said.

But it's her co-star Aubrey Joseph, who stars as Tyrone Johnson, who maybe had the best trio of words: "So damn good."

An adaptation of the popular Marvel comic book series, Cloak & Dagger tells the coming-of-age story of Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson, teenagers who come from starkly different backgrounds, each growing up with a secret they never dared share with another soul. But when they come together, they spark a life-changing event within one another.

To hear more from the cast, which also includes Andrea Roth, Miles Mussenden, Jaime Zevallos, Emma Lahana, and Carl Lunstedt, and get a sneak peek of the exciting new series, be sure to check out the video above!

Marvel's Cloak & Dagger premieres on Thursday, June 7 at 8 p.m. on Freeform.

