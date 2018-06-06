Cloak & Dagger Stars Explain Freeform's New Marvel Series in 3 Words

So, you're wondering what Freeform's new Marvel series Cloak & Dagger is all about?

Well, we could tell you, but why would you want to listen to us when you can hear from the stars of the new superhero series themselves? In this new video, exclusive to E! News, the network has gathered its cast to breakdown their new show the simplest way they know how: In three perfect words.

And just which words did they land on? For ER alum Gloria Reuben, who stars as Adina Johnson, mother of one half of the show's central superhero duo, it was "engaging, intelligent, and exciting." Sounds promising, right?