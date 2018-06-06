Priyanka Chopra Fuels Nick Jonas Dating Rumors With Flirty Instagram Comment

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 7:52 AM
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Instagram flirting continues...and so do those romance rumors.
The 25-year-old pop star and actor and the 35-year-old Quantico actress reignited them two weeks ago when they were spotted together in Los Angeles a few times. Last week, the two were seen having dinner together and the two stars also appeared to flirt with each other on Instagram. They have not commented on the status of their relationship.
The flirting appeared to continue on Wednesday, after Nick posted a video from a trip to Australia which shows him standing near a koala bear at Taronga Zoo Sydney.
Chopra liked the post and commented, "Who is cuter? Lol."
Last week, Chopra left a comment on a photo Jonas posted of himself with DJ Mustard, posting a double pink heart emoji and a fire emoji, while Jonas also fueled the romance speculation by complimenting Chopra's smile in a photo she posted of herself eating at In-N-Out with friends.
Jonas and Chopra have known each other for a while and first sparked romance rumors last year, when they attended the 2017 Met Gala together. They had arrived at the event together after they found out they both planned on wearing Ralph Lauren outfits and were also assigned to sit at the same table.
At the time, the Indo Asian News Service quoted Jonas as saying that they met through a mutual friend, "who she did Quantico with—this guy Graham"—likely referring to her co-star Graham Rogers, who appeared with Jonas in the 2015 film Careful What You Wish For.
After the Met Gala, on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Chopra about the possibility of her dating Jonas in the future, and she appeared to dodge the question.
On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy Kimmel teased her about her younger Met Gala date.
"Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn't he like 11 years old?" he asked.
"We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together," Priyanka said. "I didn't ask his age. Eleven?"
"Yeah, he's 11 years old," Kimmel joked. "You didn't know that?"
"I did not know that," Chopra said.
"Yeah, last year he was 10 and now he's 11," Kimmel joked.
"Good to know," replied Chopra.
"I think he's gonna be 12 soon," Kimmel joked.
"We were in the same table, I mean, we know each other," she continued. "So we were just like, 'Hey, you know what, let's go together,' and I was just like, 'OK, let's go together' and it ended up working out."
Silent Feuds, Self-Harm and Hair Loss: 5 Biggest Revelations From Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?