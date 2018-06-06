Erin Molan Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Sean Ogilvy

Erin Molan is a mum!

The NRL Footy Show host and fiancé Sean Ogilvy welcomed their first child, a daughter named Eliza Emily Ogilvy, on June 6, multiple outlets report.

"Everyone at Nine is so happy for Erin and Sean and the safe arrival of beautiful Eliza," a network spokesperson told 9Honey.

"We wish them well for the start of the next exciting phase, and look forward to meeting the new Blues supporter when she is ready. Congratulations from all."

The New South Wales supporter's delivery was perfectly timed to Game 1 of State of Origin, which will be played Wednesday night.

But the 35-year-old presenter didn't have an easy pregnancy.

She collapsed at work in February due to low blood pressure and was briefly hospitalised.