Erin Molan Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Sean Ogilvy

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 12:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Erin Molan

Instagram

Erin Molan is a mum!

The NRL Footy Show host and fiancé Sean Ogilvy welcomed their first child, a daughter named Eliza Emily Ogilvy, on June 6, multiple outlets report.

"Everyone at Nine is so happy for Erin and Sean and the safe arrival of beautiful Eliza," a network spokesperson told 9Honey.

"We wish them well for the start of the next exciting phase, and look forward to meeting the new Blues supporter when she is ready. Congratulations from all."

The New South Wales supporter's delivery was perfectly timed to Game 1 of State of Origin, which will be played Wednesday night.

But the 35-year-old presenter didn't have an easy pregnancy.

She collapsed at work in February due to low blood pressure and was briefly hospitalised.

"I couldn't have cared less about myself," she told Now To Love at the time. "But I was worried I might have hurt my baby when I fell."

It's been a big year for Erin.

In January, after years as a presenter, she replaced Paul "Fatty" Vautin as the new host of the NRL Footy Show.

"It is a huge honour and one I am incredibly excited about," she said in a statement following the announcement. "I am a journalist first and foremost and cannot wait to focus a bit more on football, but of course still have loads of fun."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories
Latest News
Abby Lee Miller, Cancer, Hospital

Abby Lee Miller Undergoes Emergency Surgery Amid Cancer Battle

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff Shares Matthew Koma Relationship Update: Has Her Mom Approved?

ESC: Elaine Welteroth, Aurora James, CFDA 2018

Brother Vellies Designer Aurora James and Elaine Welteroth Are the Ultimate BFFs

David Spade

David Spade Breaks His Silence on Kate Spade's Death: "I Still Can't Believe It"

"Legally Blonde 3": Back and Blonder Than Ever?

Michael B. Jordan

Here's Why Michael B. Jordan Only Wants to Audition for Roles Written for White Men

Miss America Ends Swimsuit Competition…#ByeByeBikini

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.