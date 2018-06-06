Inside Kate Spade's Creative Partnership and Relationship With Husband Andy

Kate Spade's death is putting a spotlight on the designer's professional and personal accomplishments.

While many may know the businesswoman for her unforgettable handbags and designs, those close to the 55-year-old are remembering her love story with husband Andy Spade.

According to a source, Kate and Andy had a wonderful, creative partnership and relationship. And while any marriage that lasts more than 20 years has its ups and down, this was a true partnership.

We're also told that they were very loving to each other and completely devoted to their 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade.

"Andy is absolutely devastated," a source shared with E! News. "He has 100% lost his soulmate and is only focused on his daughter right now."