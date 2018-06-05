Abby Lee Miller Undergoes Emergency Surgery Amid Cancer Battle

Abby Lee Miller is facing another hurdle in her fight against cancer.

The Dance Moms star, who was recently diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, took to Instagram on Tuesday with an unfortunate update about her health. After undergoing an MRI, Miller said she was taken into a "quick little emergency surgery."

She did not specify what the surgery entailed, but said in her post, "I'm in recovery now and texting so everything must be ok, just hiccups in my plans!"

"I'm on a tight schedule," Miller added, "shooting two projects and I need to get out of here and on with my life!!! Please keep me in your prayers. I'm grateful for all the well wishes!"