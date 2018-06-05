The Most Iconic Kate Spade Looks in the Brand's History

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 3:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kate Middleton, Kate Spade, 2016

Danny Martindale/GC Images

Fans of beloved designer Kate Spade are in mourning after news of her death broke on Tuesday.

Kate was found dead of an apparent suicide in her Manhattan apartment. The NYPD tells E! News that Kate was discovered unconscious, unresponsive and EMS pronounced her deceased at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday. Following the announcement of her passing, stars have taken to social media to react to the heartbreaking news.

Kate launched the brand Kate Spade New York with Andy Spade in January of 1993. In 1999, Kate sold a majority of the company to Neiman Marcus Group, and would later sell the rest of her shares in 2006.

Throughout their time with the brand, Kate and Andy helped to grow the company into one of the most beloved design houses in the fashion industry.

Photos

Iconic Kate Spade Brand Looks

Let's take a look back at some of the iconic looks from the Kate Spade brand over the years:

ESC: Kate Middleton, Kate Spade, 2016

Danny Martindale/GC Images

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted wearing Kate Spade a number of times over the years. She was photographed wearing this pink rose dress in Oct. 2016.

ESC: Pippa Middleton

HIMBRECHTS/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton

Kate Middleton's sister is also a fan of the brand. Pippa was spotted wearing Kate Spade's Bea Stripe Talita Dress while on her honeymoon with husband James Matthews in Sydney, Australia in May 2017.

Taylor Swift, Kate Spade

BACKGRID

Taylor Swift

The singer has been spotted wearing the brand multiple times over the years. Here she is with the Kate Spade Bow Terrace Top Handle bag in 2015.

Article continues below

Zosia Mamet, Ellie Kemper

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Kate Spade New York

Zosia Mamet and Ellie Kemper

The actresses attended the Leopard Leopard Leopard Pop-Up Shop hosted by Kate Spade New York & Man Repeller on Sept. 28, 2017 in New York City.

Chrissy Metz, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Chrissy Metz

The This Is Us star wore a stunning cobalt blue Kate Spade dress to the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards in January.

Gina Rodriguez, Kate Spade

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Gina Rodriguez

Jane the Virgin actress was photographed with her Violet Drive Stripe Mega Maise Leather Satchel in 2015.

Article continues below

CFDA Awards 2017, Ashley Benson

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Ashley Benson

The Pretty Little Liars alum wore this gorgeous floral Kate Spade dress to the 2017 CFDA Awards.

Lauren Conrad, Kate Spade Spring 2013

Paul Morigi/WireImage

Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum attended the Kate Spade New York show during Spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Sept. 2012 in New York City.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Spade , VG , Top Stories , Death
Latest News
Kendall Jenner, Anwar Hadid, Instagram

Why Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid's Hookup Isn't That Surprising

Sutton Foster, Younger

Younger's Stars Can't Stop Talking About All the Smooching They Do in Season 5

ESC: Marth Hunt, CFDA 2018

How Martha Hunt Made Her Eyes Sparkle for the CFDA Awards

Jesse Williams Refuses New Child Support Requests

IHOP

The Internet Is Determined to Solve IHOP's Upcoming Name Change to IHOb

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian, CFDA 2018

10 Power Suits, 10 Ways: CFDA Awards 2018's Biggest Trend

Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart

All the Details on Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's Surprise Reunion

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.