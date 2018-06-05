Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Are Already Talking About Having Kids

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 1:56 PM
Pete Davidson just made a baby announcement.
On Tuesday, the Saturday Night Live star posted a photo with actor Brian Tyree Henry. Alongside the photo, Davidson joked, "I'm having his kids." In response to the post, Ariana Grande commented, "I look so good here."
Davidson replied to Grande's commented with five drooling face emojis.
This is just the latest social media flirting between the couple, who recently started dating. A source told E! News in late May that the duo's relationship "just started and is casual."
Just days after news broke about their romance, Davidson and Grande made their relationship Instagram official with a Harry Potter-themed photo.
Davidson took to Instagram on May 30 to share a photo of him and Grande wearing matching Harry Potter robes. Davidson can be seen wearing a Gryffindor sweater in the pic while Grande dons a Slytherin one.
"the chamber of secrets has been opened..." Davidson captioned the photo.
Grande then commented on the post, "u tryna slytherin (I'm deleting my account now)."
"Everyone thinks they're really cute together. People don't realize what a great sense of humor she has. It makes them a good match," a source recently told E! News about the couple's relationship. "They're having a good time."
Over the weekend, Davidson debuted two tattoos dedicated to his girlfriend. Los Angeles tattoo artist London Reese posted photos of Davidson's tattoos on his Instagram account, showing that the comedian had Grande's initials inked on his right thumb as well as an image of a bunny mask—which the singer wears on the cover of her 2016 album Dangerous Woman—behind his ear.
Hours later, Davidson took to social media to gush over Grande's Wango Tango performance, calling it "so f--king lit."
