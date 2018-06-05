Kate Spade, Avicii, Verne Troyer and More Stars We Lost in 2018

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
Kate Spade has died at the age of 55 of apparent suicide.
According to a law enforcement source, Spade's housekeeper found her in the bedroom of the designer's Park Avenue apartment on Tuesday. The source said she was hung by a scarf and that a note was found at the scene.
The New York Police Department also confirmed that a 55-year-old female was discovered "unconscious" and "unresponsive" and that emergency medical services pronounced her dead at 10:26 a.m.
Sadly, Spade isn't the only celebrity fans have lost this year. Swedish DJ Avicii and Austin Powers star Verne Troyer both passed awayin April 2018.
Spade launched her brand Kate Spade with Andy Spade in 1993. The two tied the knot in 1994. Andy is the brother of actor David Spade. The brand released a statement following news of her death.
"We at Kate Spade New York just learned of the incredibly sad news that Kate Spade has passed," the company stated. "Although Kate has not been affiliated with the brand for more than a decade, she and her husband and creative partner, Andy, were the founders of our beloved brand. Kate will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Andy and the entire Spade family at this time."
The designer also gave birth to a daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade, in 2005.
Many celebrities and designers paid tribute to Spade on social media.