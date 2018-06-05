Kate Spade Dead at 55: Designers and Stars React to the Tragic News

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 10:20 AM

Members from every corners of the Hollywood and fashion communities are mourning the untimely death of beloved and renowned designer Kate Spade today. 

The celebrated fashion mogul was found dead of an apparent suicide in her Manhattan apartment on Tuesday. According to a law enforcement source, the 55-year-old was found dead by her housekeeper and apparently hung herself in her bedroom. A note was found at the scene. The New York Police Department has also confirmed that Spade was discovered unconscious and unresponsive. EMS pronounced her deceased at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday.

In the wake of Spade's tragic passing, fans have taken to social media to express their condolences and praise Spade for the impact she and her designs had on their lives. 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Designer, Kate Spade

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Image

Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton reminisced about a Kate Spade bag she had been gifted when she was a college student. "My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it," Clinton tweeted.

"Holding Kate's family, friends and loved ones in my heart."

Fellow designer Kenneth Cole payed homage to Spade with one of the oft-used quotes on the brand's accessories. 

"'I believed that I could, so I did.' She alone didn't change the handbag world but she was an inspiring accessory," Cole wrote. 

The Council of Fashion Designers of America, which honored Spade twice in the '90s, expressed its condolences via a statement issued by president Diane Von Furstenbergand CEO Steven Kolb.

"The CFDA is devastated to hear the news of our friend, colleague, and CFDA member Kate Spade's tragic passing," a tweet read.

Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel reacted to the sad news and simultaneously tweeted about the pain and helplessness people facing depression can feel. 

Model Tess Hollidayalso addressed suicide in her tribute, writing suicide isn't "the easy way out" and asking that it not be mocked. "Kate Spade & her brand have always been so kind to me the past couple years & I'm crushed to hear about her passing," Holliday penned. 

Our thoughts go out to Spade's loved ones during this difficult time. 

