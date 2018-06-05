Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to Rape and Criminal Sexual Act Charges in Court

Harvey Weinstein has spoken.

The Hollywood producer accused of a range of sexual misconduct pleaded not guilty to charges of rape in the first and third degrees and criminal sexual act in the first degree during an arraignment in a New York City courthouse on Tuesday.

Weinstein, who has been the subject of ongoing allegations since The New York Times and The New Yorker published sequential exposés last fall, did not respond to shouted questions from the press as he arrived to court alongside his lawyer Ben Brafman and escorted by police officers. The movie mogul sported a suit and tie as he walked inside among a sea of onlookers holding up cell phones and documenting the moment.

Several sources familiar with the investigation previously told NBC News the rape charges stem from a complaint made by an anonymous woman. According to the district attorney's office, the alleged incident took place in 2013 while the criminal sexual act is dated to 2004 .