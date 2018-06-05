Kelly Marie Tran Deletes Instagram Posts After Months of Harassment

Actress Kelly Marie Tran has deleted all of her Instagram posts, after reportedly suffering "months of harassment" following the December 2017 release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

In February 2016, the San Diego native was cast as Rose Tico, a Rebel mechanic. A relative unknown at the time, her credits mostly included digital shorts and web series—i.e., Star Wars was her big break. As she joined her fellow cast members at Pinewood Studios, Tran focused on her work and kept a low profile. But, two months before the movie hit theaters, she decided to start documenting her Cinderella story on Instagram. "Guys, can I tell you a secret? I avoided public social media for a long time purely because I was afraid. I was terrified of being picked apart, of being scrutinized, of being seen," the 29-year-old actress wrote in an Instagram caption last October. "It took me a year of self-work—and some really amazing, supportive friends—to make me realize that it's none of my business if people like me or not. It doesn't change my goals, my dreams, what I want to do with the opportunities I've been given." Tran went on to remind her fans, "YOU ARE ENOUGH. Love yourself and embrace your messiness. That's where your power lies! (I honestly just wrote this in my journal as a reminder to myself, because hey, I'm mostly a strong person, but life happens, and I'm still figuring it out as I go.)"