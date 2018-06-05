Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Ellie Kemper and Jane Krakowski Have a Pitch for the Perfect Series Finale

We still have six episodes and over half a year to go before Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt officially signs off for good, but that doesn't mean the stars of the Netflix comedy aren't already thinking about the show's conclusion. After all, they are in the midst of creating the final few episodes.

E! News caught up with stars Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, and Carol Kane on the red carpet at the show's big 2018 Emmys For Your Consideration event in New York City, where Krakowski admitted that's finally starting to set in that the cast's days together are, in fact, numbered.

"I mean, I think every day for me—and [to Kemper] I just wrote you guys in an email the other day—every day is becoming very treasured and a bit bittersweet as we know that our days are getting fewer and fewer," she said. "And I just love spending daily time with these amazing, hilarious people. So I will miss that terribly. We're all still anxious to see how it's going to wrap up because we don't know yet. We don't know when or how." - Jane

"We have three episodes left to film and I think we've read one of them, but we don't know how everything will wrap up, which is exciting," Kemper added. "But also sad."