Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Ellie Kemper and Jane Krakowski Have a Pitch for the Perfect Series Finale

by Billy Nilles | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 5:00 AM
We still have six episodes and over half a year to go before Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt officially signs off for good, but that doesn't mean the stars of the Netflix comedy aren't already thinking about the show's conclusion. After all, they are in the midst of creating the final few episodes.
E! News caught up with stars Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, and Carol Kane on the red carpet at the show's big 2018 Emmys For Your Consideration event in New York City, where Krakowski admitted that's finally starting to set in that the cast's days together are, in fact, numbered.
"I mean, I think every day for me—and [to Kemper] I just wrote you guys in an email the other day—every day is becoming very treasured and a bit bittersweet as we know that our days are getting fewer and fewer," she said. "And I just love spending daily time with these amazing, hilarious people. So I will miss that terribly. We're all still anxious to see how it's going to wrap up because we don't know yet. We don't know when or how." - Jane
"We have three episodes left to film and I think we've read one of them, but we don't know how everything will wrap up, which is exciting," Kemper added. "But also sad."
When asked how they'd like to see their character's story conclude, Kemper admitted that she still wasn't that sure. "I don't even know," she said. "Obviously, I want to see my character happy. I want to feel like she's in a better place than when she started. Seems like not too much to ask!"
"Seems like the goal for all the characters," Krakowski added. "I would hope that's how we would wrap."
And that was all it took for two of our favorite comediennes to spitball a potential ending for the comedy. "What if it's not?" Kemper asked.
"It's just all tragic! We all get accidentally locked down in the bunker, stuck with each other forever," Krakowski said, laughing.
"That actually would be great," Kemper admitted, before checking herself. "Wait a minute, now we're pitching ideas."
Netflix
Knowing that their days on the set of the Tina Fey and Robert Carlock-created comedy are numbered, we asked the stars if they'd begun eyeing any of their character's belongings to take home as a souvenir. And they each had quite a different answer.
"Kimmy's clothes are great. I can't pull them off in real life, so none of the clothes will come with me, but I don't know," Kemper shared. "Maybe an item from her bedroom, I think."
"Well, mine would be my wardrobe," Krakowski laughed. "Especially now that I'm unemployed, I can never afford anything that Jacqueline
wears, so I'm going to try to slowly stuff it in a duffel bag. I'll get permission."
"Or not? What are they going to do to you? Just take it," Kemper joked before Burgess (and, later, Kane) crashed our interview. Did the actor have his sights set on any of his wardrobe?
"No, I don't like those clothes," he admitted.
As for their favorite memory working together thus far, Kane summed it up so perfectly, the quartet couldn't resist a group hug. "How about now," she suggested. "Just being together on the set every day and getting the privilege working together with the great, great writing we have to support us."
For more from the quartet, be sure to check out the videos above!
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt returns to wrap up its final season on January 25, 2019 on Netflix.
