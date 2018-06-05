Justin Timberlake, Carrie Underwood and More to Headline 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival

This year's iHeartRadio Music Festival is looking more star-studded than ever before.

The highly anticipated event will feature performances by Justin Timberlake, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Logic, Imagine Dragons and Jason Aldean.

But wait—there's more!

Sam Smith, Luke Bryan, Kygo, Jack White, Rae Sremmurd were also announced and will be taking center stage in just a few short months.

The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place on September 21 and 22 in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

And as if that wasn't enough star power for you, the festival will also be including a performance by the Macy's iHeartRadio Rising Star winner, which will be announced on July 6.