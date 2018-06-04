Woody Allen Explains Why He Should Be the "Poster Boy" for #MeToo Movement

Woody Allen is making headlines after speaking out about the #MeToo movement.

The Hollywood director appeared on an Argentinian news program titled Periodismo Para Todos where he claimed to be a "big advocate" of the cause.

"I feel when they find people who harass innocent women and men, it's a good thing that they're exposing them," he explained according to Quartz . "But you know I, I should be the poster boy for the Me Too movement. Because I have worked in movies for 50 years. I've worked with hundreds of actresses and not a single one—big ones, famous ones, ones starting out—have ever, ever suggested any kind of impropriety at all. I've always had a wonderful record with them."

Woody continued, "What bothers me is that I get linked with them. People who have been accused by 20 women, 50 women, 100 women of abuse and abuse and abuse— and I, who was only accused by one woman in a child custody case which was looked at and proven to be untrue, I get lumped in with these people."