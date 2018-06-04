CFDA Fashion Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
The 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards made a stylish splash in New York City tonight!
Hosted by Issa Rae, the Council of Fashion Designers of America—in partnership with Swarovski for the 17th year—welcomed the biggest designers, tastemakers and fashion icons to the Brooklyn Museum on Monday for one unforgettable affair.
Often touted as the fashion world's very own Oscars, the annual ceremony recognizes the industry's past, present and future in four award categories and several previously announced honors.
Presenting the full list of winners from the 2018 CFDA Awards:
Womenswear Designer of the Year:
Raf Simons for Calvin Klein
Gabriela Hearst
Marc Jacobs
Virgil Abloh for Off-White
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row
Menswear Designer of the Year:
Raf Simons for Calvin Klein
Virgil Abloh for Off-White
WINNER: James Jebbia for Supreme
Thom Browne
Tom Ford
Accessory Designer of the Year:
Paul Andrew
Stuart Vevers for Coach
Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel for Mansur Gavriel
Irene Neuwirth
WINNER: Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row
Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent:
Mike Amiri for Amiri
Laura Vassar Brock and Kristopher Brock for Brock Collection
Aurora James for Brother Vellies
Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss
WINNER: Sander Lak for Sies Marjan
CFDA Influencer Award: Kim Kardashian
CFDA Members Salute: Ralph Lauren
Swarovski Award for Positive Change: Diane von Furstenberg
Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Narciso Rodriguez
Founder's Award: Carolina Herrera
Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Shepherd: Edward Enninful
International Award: Donatella Versace
