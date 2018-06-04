Why Ksenija Lukich Is Obsessed With This Pair of Christian Louboutins

Mon., Jun. 4, 2018

Ksenija Lukich is serious about shoes.

The E! Australia host is kicking off her new Shoesday web series where each week she'll unbox and rate a new pair based on their Insta-worthiness, comfort and price point.

"I love shoes. There is something so universal about them," Ksenija tells E! News. "In the words of Toni Collette in the movie In Her Shoes: 'Shoes always fit.' They can take an outfit from meh to wow in a heartbeat and no matter how I'm feeling, when I put on a fabulous pair of shoes they always make me feel better.

"I'm so excited for you guys to see this series. It's a real personal project for me, and I've loved shooting, editing and producing the episodes."

First up: Christian Louboutin's sparkly gold Barry mule.

"This series is about reviewing all kinds of shoes in varying price points," says The Hype host. "From $20 slides to $1,000 designer stilettos, I want to share it all. I hope you guys have as much fun watching it as I do making it."

Watch the video above to see how the iconic Louboutins measured up, and check back every Tuesday for a brand-new episode of Shoesday!

