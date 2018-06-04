Why Ksenija Lukich Is Obsessed With This Pair of Christian Louboutins

by Ashley Spencer | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 9:30 PM
Ksenija Lukich is serious about shoes.
The E! Australia host is kicking off her new Shoesday web series where each week she'll unbox and rate a new pair based on their Insta-worthiness, comfort and price point.
"I love shoes. There is something so universal about them," Ksenija tells E! News. "In the words of Toni Collette in the movie In Her Shoes: 'Shoes always fit.' They can take an outfit from meh to wow in a heartbeat and no matter how I'm feeling, when I put on a fabulous pair of shoes they always make me feel better.
"I'm so excited for you guys to see this series. It's a real personal project for me, and I've loved shooting, editing and producing the episodes."
First up: Christian Louboutin's sparkly gold Barry mule.
"This series is about reviewing all kinds of shoes in varying price points," says The Hype host. "From $20 slides to $1,000 designer stilettos, I want to share it all. I hope you guys have as much fun watching it as I do making it."
Watch the video above to see how the iconic Louboutins measured up, and check back every Tuesday for a brand-new episode of Shoesday!
