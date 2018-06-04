Why Ksenija Lukich Is Obsessed With This Pair of Christian Louboutins

Ksenija Lukich is serious about shoes.

The E! Australia host is kicking off her new Shoesday web series where each week she'll unbox and rate a new pair based on their Insta-worthiness, comfort and price point.

"I love shoes. There is something so universal about them," Ksenija tells E! News. "In the words of Toni Collette in the movie In Her Shoes: 'Shoes always fit.' They can take an outfit from meh to wow in a heartbeat and no matter how I'm feeling, when I put on a fabulous pair of shoes they always make me feel better.

"I'm so excited for you guys to see this series. It's a real personal project for me, and I've loved shooting, editing and producing the episodes."