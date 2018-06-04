CFDA Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Now this is a red carpet pop culture fans won't want to miss!

The 2018 CFDA Awards are finally here and the best and brightest in fashion are coming together at the Brooklyn Museum for one fabulous night.

Founded in 1981, the awards are considered the highest honor in fashion and recognize the outstanding contributions made to American fashion in womenswear, menswear, accessories and emerging talent, as well as journalism, creative vision, personal style, positive change and lifetime achievement.

Naomi Campbell, Diane von Fusternberg and Kim Kardashian are just a few of the familiar faces expected to be honored at this evening's event hosted by Issa Rae.

Before the show kicks off, we of course have to talk about the fashion and everyone's looks for the glamourous night. Take a look at all the stars' red carpet outfits in our gallery updating throughout the night below.