Parenthood's Erika Christensen Opens Up About Her Relationship With Scientology

Erika Christensen is opening up to her TV brother about her faith.

While appearing on the new podcast episode of Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, the Parenthood star spoke candidly about her personal relationship with the Church of Scientology that began when she was a child.

"It's hard to raise someone as a Scientologist because it's something that you do, it's not something that you believe. My parents definitely are Scientologists, approached parenting from a Scientology viewpoint," she explained to Dax Shepard. "I can see that in the way that they approached me as a kid and really tried to do what I'm doing now, which is trying to temper absolutely necessary discipline and rules and structure with fostering independent thought and freedom of personality. It has to be true for you."

Erika continued, "I want to consider that I'm always driving towards my best self."

During the conversation, the actress says her parents never acted like "you need to go" to church. Instead, they wanted to share what they believed in and ask that she checks it out.