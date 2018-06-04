Shakira Kicks Off El Dorado World Tour

Xavi Menos
Shakira El Dorado World Tour is off to a great start!
The star hit the stage for the first show of her highly anticipated world tour and we've got the photos to prove just how epic it was.
The "Chantaje" singer's opening show took place at the Barclay Card Arena in Hamburg, Germany and by August she'll hit the states starting with a show in Chicago.
Jun. 5 – Koln, Germany – LANXESS Arena
Jun. 7 – Merksem (Antwrpen), Belgium – Sportpaleis
Jun. 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Jun. 11 – London, United Kingdom – The O2
Jun. 13, 14 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
Jun. 17 – Munchen, Germany – Olympiahalle
Jun. 19 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal
Jun. 21 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum Jun. 22 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Jun. 24 – Bordeaux, France – Bordeaux Arena
Jun. 25 – Montpellier, France – Park & Suites Arena
Jun. 28 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
Jun. 30 – Bilbao, Spain – BEC
Jul. 1 – A Coruna, Spain - Coliseum da Coruna
Jul. 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre
Jul. 6, 7 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau San Jordi
Aug. 3 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Aug. 4 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesers
Aug. 7 – Toronto, Canada – Air Canada Centre
Aug. 9 – Montreal, Canada – Bell Centre
Aug. 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Aug. 11 – Washington, D.C. – Verizon Centre
Aug. 14 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Aug. 15 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T
Aug. 17, 18 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
Aug. 21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Aug. 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Aug. 24 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Aug. 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
Aug. 28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Aug. 31 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sep. 1 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand
Sep. 5 – San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center
Sep. 6 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center