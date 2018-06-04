Mindy Kaling Jokes She Still Has Pregnancy Cravings 6 Months After Giving Birth

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 10:29 AM
It's been about six months since Mindy Kaling gave birth to her daughter Katherine. However, on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 38-year-old actress joked she still has pregnancy cravings.
In the later stages of her pregnancy, Kaling ate whatever she wanted.
"Because when you're pregnant, you can just say it's like cravings," the Ocean's 8 star explained. "You're like, ‘I needed to have 11 cupcakes because of my pregnancy cravings.'"
But after giving birth to her firstborn in December, Kaling continued to indulge.
"I haven't altered that that much since having the kid," she said. "It's not normal to be not pregnant and have a birthday cake at Tuesday afternoon when it's not your birthday."
During the interview, the Champions star admitted she wasn't a "kid person" before she had her baby.
"She's a great baby, but she's a baby and I have never been a kid person," she said.
While Kaling said the first few months of motherhood have been "pretty easy," she admitted she was "scared" to bring her firstborn to Oprah Winfrey's house for a screening of their movie A Wrinkle in Time. Kaling told DeGeneres her daughter had been "fussy" before the screening and that she was worried she was "going to be the person who brings a screaming baby into Oprah's cathedral of beauty and art."
However, she said her daughter stopped crying and went wide-eyed as soon as they entered Winfrey's home.
"[It's] like she knew she was in Oprah's house," the actress said.
Watch the video to see the interview.
