John Cena Changes His Mind: "I Would Love to Be a Dad"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 9:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

John Cena is changing his tune. 

For the pro wrestler, fatherhood had never been in his life plan. As his on-and-off ex-girlfriend Nikki Bella told E! News after their engagement last year, "Now getting married I don't even have hopes of a kid" because she understood and accepted his longtime stance on the subject. 

However, a year and broken engagement later, Cena has opened his eyes to having little ones. 

"Of course I would love to be a dad," he told paparazzi Sunday night in Los Angeles. "By the way, that's an about-face for me and I realize very much that I have been steadfast in saying that I don't want children, but I'm a little bit older now, wiser."

As the reality star continued explaining, "At age 18, we say things different [sic] at age 25, at 35. I would love it only because I dedicated my life to my work and now I am realizing that there is life and life exists and it's beautiful and I think part of that is being a parent, so we'll see."

Photos

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

John Cena, Nikki Bella, Proposal

Courtesy WWE

As for whether he would let his future youngster follow in his wrestling footsteps, Cena is happy to support any of his potential kids' dreams. 

"I don't know what I would do if my parents hadn't supported my career, so would I allow my child to chase their dream is essentially what you're asking me? I think that's what life's all about," he answered with a wink. 

Though he's quasi-cleared up his plans for the future, his romantic life is currently in limbo since announcing his split from Bella in April. However, two weeks after a public declaration of love from Cena on live television, the two were spotted together in San Diego and Bella's rep told E! News last week, "Nikki Bella and John Cena are working on their relationship and taking it day by day. They appreciate all of their fans and their continued support."

As Cena confirmed to the paparazzi on Sunday night, they "talk to each other all the time."

"We're best friends," he said. As for an eventual walk down the aisle together, Cena added, "It's something I would like if the situation is right."

 

Brand new Total Bellas continues Thursdays 7pm in Australia, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Cena , Nikki Bella , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Kylie Jenner Holds Baby Stormi in an $820 Gucci Baby Carrier

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi

Inside Ellen DeGeneres' Unforgettable Birthday Trip to Africa

Insecure, Issa Rae

This Insecure Season 3 Teaser With Issa Rae and "Mirror Bitch" Is Delightful

Botched, Rajee, 417

Botched Patient Rajee, Who Had Cement in Her Face, Returns to Have Pesky New Growths Removed From Her Cheeks

Serena Williams, French Open

Serena Williams Pulls Out of French Open Before Maria Sharapova Match

Kanye West

Kanye West on Being Diagnosed With a "Mental Condition" at 39: "It's Not a Disability, It's a Superpower"

Backstreet Boys

Check Out the Star-Studded Lineup of 2018 CMT Music Awards Presenters

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.