Janet Jackson Calls Police for Welfare Check on 1-Year-Old Son While With His Father

On Saturday night, Janet Jackson called police to do a welfare check on her 1-year-old son Eissa Al Mana, who was staying with her estranged ex-husband, Qatari billionaire and businessman Wissam Al Mana, at the Nobu Hotel in Malibu at the time, E! News can confirm.

A watch commander with the Malibu County Sheriff’s Office tells E! News that police responded to a call shortly before 10 p.m. at the Nobu Hotel, where they were asked to check on the welfare of Jackson's son, who was with his father.

The police confirmed that Jackson was not on the scene at the time of the incident but that she was at the hotel when the police arrived. The watch commander added that everything checked out okay and when the police left and the child remained at the hotel.