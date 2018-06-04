Prince Harry Announces the 2020 Invictus Games Will Be Held in the Netherlands

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 4:59 AM
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Prince Harry announced on Monday that the 2020 Invictus Games will be held in The Hague—a city in the Netherlands.
"I am delighted to announce that The Hague is taking up the challenge of hosting the fifth Invictus Games in 2020," the newly appointed Duke of Sussex said via a statement. "The city will soon become the motivation for hundreds of servicemen and women using the Invictus Games to inspire their recovery from physical and mental injuries. The Netherlands has supported the Games from the very beginning, and I know that everyone there will fully get behind and support the soldiers and veterans who have served their countries so bravely."
The Invictus Games is a global sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who are either currently serving or are veterans. According to the Games' website, the event leverages the "power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider-understanding and respect of all those who serve their country."
In 2020, 19 nations will compete in nine different sport areas, including athletics, archery, road cycling, indoor rowing, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, swimming and wheelchair rugby.
"We have already seen in London, Orlando, and Toronto just how exciting hosting the Invictus Games can be," Harry continued via the statement. "and I know this will be an incredible experience for everyone in the Hague as they embrace the Invictus spirit in 2020."
Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
Harry is a patron of the Invictus Games Foundation. The first Games were held in London back in 2014 after Harry attended and was inspired by the Warrior Games in the U.S. in 2013.
The 2018 Games will take place in Sydney, Australia in October.
Royal admirers have already seen Meghan Markle show her support for the Games. The now-married couple made their first official public appearance together at the Toronto Games back in September 2017. She also attended the opening ceremonies that year.
In addition, the Duchess of Sussex attended both the U.K. trials and a reception for the fourth annual Games in April.
Inside the Grandest Celebrity Weddings: From Dresses That Fly First Class to NDAs and Decoy Brides, Big Day Secrets Spilled
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?