8 Times CFDA Honoree Kim Kardashian Stepped Up Her Style Game in 2018

Kim Kardashian is making 2018 a year to remember.

Today, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will receive the first-ever Influencer Award at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards, held in New York City. Although past honorees of the annual ceremony have been limited to designers (with the exception of the Icon Award, which Rihanna and Beyoncé have received in recent years), the new category demonstrates the fashion industry's recognition of the value of social media. And, Kim's style prowess and relationships with designers are a testament to that value.

Her 112 million Instagram followers have grown to know her minimalist dress attire, translucent heels, super laid back Yeezy favorites—bike shorts, oversized sweatshirts and thong sandals included—and barely-there wardrobe. The KKW Beauty owner's style is standout and recognizable.