Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson Engaged to Nutritionist Tracey Kurland: Reports

Just two weeks after the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex's ex-husband Trevor Engelson has popped the question to his girlfriend Tracey Kurland according to multiple outlets.

The 41-year-old producer and the nutritionist got engaged in Napa Valley on Friday, according to The Mail on Sunday.

The outlet also reports that talent agent, who was married to the now royal from 2011 to 2013, took to his private Instagram to gush over the woman whom he's been dating since November 2017 and shared an image of his lady love's diamond ring and wrote, "Luckiest guy I know!" The newspaper says the photo also said, "Get ready to party."

Cosmopolitan reports that in the private pic, Kurland's hand can be seen resting on Engelson's shoulder, revealing the engagement ring.