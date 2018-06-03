Gwen Stefani Attends Wedding With Blake Shelton, Dances to ''Hollaback Girl''

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Jun. 3, 2018 5:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

Instagram

If Gwen Stefani comes to your wedding, you should definitely play some Gwen Stefani tunes—and that's just what happened when the No Doubt songstress joined boyfriend Blake Sheltonat his pal's wedding at River Ranch Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas.

During the events, the singer shared several photos and videos while enjoying the night with her main man, who was a groomsman.

Of course, Stefani caught Blake making his big entrance into the reception. She even shared a sweet selfie of the two, who couldn't stop smiling,  

The best part may have been when the DJ spun Stefani’s hit "Hollaback Girl" and the singer delighted the crowd when she hit the dance floor.

Along with the Instagram Stories video, she captioned the clip, "Pulled on to the dance floor," along with "Bananas."

For the Texas-sized nuptials, Stefani opted for a black-and-white ensemble and added a pop of color with a red lip, her signature. She kept things sleek with over-the-knee boots and a high ponytail.

Photos

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Cutest Moments

In April, Gwen appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' eponymous talk show and gushed over her relationship  "He got sexier," Stefani joked of Shelton, who was named People's Sexiest Man Alive last year. "He just keeps getting better and cuter and more country."

"It's weird because I get nervous when you talk to me about him. I don't know why," Stefani told her. "I just feel like for some reason the cameras are rolling and I shouldn't say something." 

When asked about if she was thinking about marriage, Stefani replied, "If I say, 'We are,' then I say, 'We are!' And if I say, 'No, we're not,' then that would be sad, too."

"I think you should get married," said the host, who wed Portia De Rossi in 2008. "Don't you?"

"What are you doing?" Stefani giggled. "God!"

"You came to me! I'm not at your house," DeGeneres reminded her guest. "It seems like you came to me for advice, and you're asking me, and I'm telling you, 'Yes, y'all should get married." By that point in the conversation, Stefani was blushing. "You know, what? I love weddings. The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him," the No Doubt rocker gushed. "He is lovable!"

"Well, just think about it," DeGeneres suggested. "There's no rush."

"I do," Stefani admitted. "I think about it all the time."

"Does he think about it?" DeGeneres asked.

Stefani replied, "I swear...I don't know!"

We bet we know! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Gwen Stefani , Blake Shelton
Latest News
Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Jared Haibon Gushes Over Ashley Iaconetti: ''I'll Never Go on a First Date Again''

Tessa Vonwalderdorff, Barron Hilton

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Celebrate Barron Hilton's Wedding in St. Bart's

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon Gives Surprise Commencement Speech at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa Have Game of Thrones Reunion on the Iron Throne

Chrissy Teigen, Miles

Chrissy Teigen's New Photo of Baby Miles Will Make Your Heart Explode

North West, Penelope Disick, Birthday, Unicorn

North West and Penelope Disick Celebrate at Joint Unicorn-Themed Birthday Party

Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Nick Jonas Swoons Over Priyanka Chopra's Smile As Rumored Romance Heats Up

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.