Jimmy Fallon Gives Surprise Commencement Speech at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Jun. 3, 2018 4:45 PM

Jimmy Fallon made a surprise commence speech to the graduating glass at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FLA. on Sunday. The Tonight Show funnyman showed his serious side, giving a heartfelt speech to the class of 2018 following the shooting massacre earlier this year that left 17 people dead at the hands of gunman Nikolas Cruz.

In the speech, Fallon made sure to honor the students who spearheaded the March for Our Lives rally on March 24.

"Thank you for your courage and your bravery," he said to the massive crowd at the Florida Panthers hockey team’s home venue, the BB&T Center.
 
He did have some jokes for the outgoing seniors, "You won't be classmates anymore. You'll be adults who Facebook search each other at 2 in the morning for the next 10 years."

Fallon also tweeted after his speech, "Congratulations Marjory Stoneman Douglas Class of 2018! You are not just the future - you are the present. Keep changing the world. Keep making us proud. #MSDStrong #YouAreThePresent."

At the event, the families of the four seniors who were murdered, Nicholas Dworet, Joaquin Oliver, Carmen Schentrup, and Meadow Pollack, accepted diplomas for the late students.

Meanwhile, the graduates wore sashes that read "MSD Strong."

