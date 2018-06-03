Pete Davidson Gushes Over Ariana Grande's "F--king Lit" Wango Tango Performance

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 3, 2018 10:13 AM

Ariana Grande, 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango, Pete Davidson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia; NBC

Pete Davidson appears to be absolutely smitten with new girlfriend Ariana Grande, while the two performers are making it a habit to show their support for each other's careers.

On Saturday, the SNL star and comedian posted on his Instagram Stories a screenshot of the pop star performing at iHeartRadio's KIIS FM 2018 Wango Tango event, which was livestreamed. 

"Are you f--king kidding me!!!?? So f--king lit," Davidson wrote, including four heart eyes emojis.

It is unclear if he attended the Los Angeles concert in person. Davidson had opened for legendary comic Dave Chappelle at a gig in Atlantic City on Friday and Grande had gone along to support him.

Photos

Ariana Grande's Best Looks

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Wango Tango 2018, Instagram

Instagram

Last week, just before Davidson confirmed his relationship with Grande via an Instagram photo, the two were spotted at the World Famous Comedy Store in Los Angeles, where the comic performed a set.

Also on Saturday, it was revealed that Davidson had gotten not one but two tattoos dedicated to Grande—one of her initials and another depicting the black bunny mask she wears on the cover of her 2016 album Dangerous Woman. It is unclear if Grande has any tattoos that pay tribute to her new beau. Davidson had in the past also gotten a tattoo of the name of then-girlfriend Cazzie David. It is unclear if he still has it. He revealed last month, weeks before taking his relationship with Grande public, that the two broke up.

At Wango Tango, Thirteen Reasons Why cast members Devin Druid (Tyler), Justin Prentice (Bryce) and Timothy Granaderos (Monty) introduced Ariana onstage. She performed songs such as "Love Me Harder" and "Break Free," during which she waved a rainbow flag to celebrate Pride Month.

Other performers included 5 Seconds of Summer the Backstreet BoysMiguelShawn MendesJanelle Monáe and Meghan Trainor, who also marked Pride Month by joining audience members in waving rainbow flags during her performance of "Like I'm Gonna Lose You."

—Additional reporting by Mike Vulpo

