Kenya Moore Shares Baby Bump Photo and Laughs Off Fake Pregnancy Rumors

Amid fake pregnancy rumors, Kenya Moore is firing back at skeptics with a baby bump pic.

The 47-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced in April that she and husband Marc Daly will welcome their first child together later this year and confirmed on Instagram that she was pregnant. She later said she had undergone IVF. Despite her comments on it, some online users and tabloids speculated she was faking a pregnancy.

On Saturday, Moore spoke at the 2018 Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo, marking her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy, and posted on her Instagram page a photo of her sporting a small bump in her outfit, a striped bodycon dress, with the caption, "Won't He do it? #godswill #love #hope #faith #family #God #peace."

"I guess she's 'fake pregnant' by her 'imaginary husband. U go Kenya CONGRATS!" wrote user @itzmeeeka.

"So foolish, aren't they?" Moore replied, using three laughing emojis.