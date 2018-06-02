Married At First Sight's Tracey Jewel Dating Ex-Partner After Sean Thomsen Split: "True Love Always Finds Its Way"

Tracey Jewel is embracing her "destiny".

The Married At First Sight Season 5 star revealed she's dating her ex, Patrick Kedemos, following her recent breakup with co-star Sean Thomsen.

"I recently reunited with my ex-partner Patrick Kedemos in Cairns at the Tony Robbins 'Date With Destiny' seminar… it could not have been better named," the Perth-based single mum captioned an Instagram shot with the French-born investment banker on June 3.

"After everything I've been through with MAFS, it seems true love always finds its way back into our lives… I've had a few detours but I now know where my heart always belonged. If two people are meant to be together then they will always find a way!"