Married At First Sight's Tracey Jewel Dating Ex-Partner After Sean Thomsen Split: "True Love Always Finds Its Way"

Tracey Jewel is embracing her "destiny".
The Married At First Sight Season 5 star revealed she's dating her ex, Patrick Kedemos, following her recent breakup with co-star Sean Thomsen.
"I recently reunited with my ex-partner Patrick Kedemos in Cairns at the Tony Robbins 'Date With Destiny' seminar… it could not have been better named," the Perth-based single mum captioned an Instagram shot with the French-born investment banker on June 3.
"After everything I've been through with MAFS, it seems true love always finds its way back into our lives… I've had a few detours but I now know where my heart always belonged. If two people are meant to be together then they will always find a way!"
While attending the Date With Destiny Cairns seminar from May 21-26, Tracey shared a series of updates, including a video ensuring fans that she would never get back with her first MAFS partner, Dean Wells, and that she would be taking her time at the conference to focus on "a little bit of self-care", "my daughter", and "support from family and friends and my upcoming book tour".
In her post with Patrick, the 33-year-old The Goddess Means Business author added that she wants their relationship to remain "as private as possible", noting that the pair are "just delighted to be together again".
Tracey was originally paired with Dean on Nine's social experiment, but was unable to get past his on-air "cheating" scandal with Davina Rankin and ultimately broke up with him at the show's final vow renewal ceremony.
She revealed her romance with fellow MAFS Season 5 star Sean Thompsen at the MAFS reunion special, filmed in late January, and announced her plans to relocate from Perth to Melbourne with the FIFO worker.
However, by mid-May they'd called off their relationship.
"I'm sad to say Sean and I have gone our seperate [sic] ways. Sometimes futures just don't align," she posted on Instagram May 16. "Sean you are an amazing person and I'm thankful for the time we have spent together.. I'll always remember it as a special time in my life."
While co-star Gabrielle River liked Tracey's Instagram announcement with Patrick, not everyone appears to be a fan of the public post.
Commented Season 4 star Jesse Konstantinoff, "If you truly wanted it to be private you wouldn't of posted it and no noe would know about… that's private lol."