John Mayer Posts Adorable Message to BFF Andy Cohen on His 50th Birthday

They're best buds!

John Mayer wished his unlikely best buddy Andy Cohen a very happy birthday on the Bravo celeb's 50th birthday and ahead of his birthday bash tonight. This bromance is clearly on fire!

Along with a photo of them in an elevator, the rocker wrote, "Happy 50th Birthday @bravoandy! It’s been about 30 minutes since I started writing this caption. Congratulations, I have no words. You’ve done it. Can’t find em right now. They’re all scattered in a flurry of love and memories OH HERE THEY COME."

The singer added, "in conclusion, I love you, and you are such a special person that I’m sure you are known throughout the universe. See you tonight."

In fact, Andy will celebrate his 50th birthday with a special edition of Watch What Happens Live this Sunday. And spoiler alert: John will definitely be joining the party.