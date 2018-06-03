Rihanna Has One Regret About Her Groundbreaking 2014 CFDA Naked Dress

Two years after she wore the history-making look, the Wild Thoughts singer revealed she did have one regret: her under garments.

"I just liked it better without the lines underneath," she told Vogue, explaining why she opted out of a bra. "Could you imagine the CFDA dress with a bra? I would slice my throat. I already wanted to, for wearing a thong that wasn't bedazzled. That's the only regret I have in my life."

Rihanna wore a flesh-toned thong that was slightly lighter than her skin tone, very similar to what many wear on the red carpet. However, instead of trying to mimic her skin, the star feels that layering crystals would have been more impactful.

It's hard to imagine what would've been more impactful than her look, but perhaps she'll show us at tomorrow's CFDA Awards.