Roseanne Spinoff Starring Sara Gilbert Reportedly in the Works at ABC

The newest TV trend? Revival of a revival.

After ABC announced they were canceling Roseanne after Roseanne Barr's latest offensive tweets about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, ABC is reportedly working on a spinoff centering on Sara Gilbert's Darlene Conner. 

TMZ first reported the news that the network was interested in a series about Roseanne's unemployed daughter, who is a single mom. Gilbert served as an executive producers on the 10th season, and was one of the architects behind the revival. 

According to TMZ's report, Gilbert has been calling up some of the cast members to gauge their interest in the potential series, and star John Goodman is "very interested." 

After initially picking up the ratings juggernaut for an 11th season, ABC decided to cancel Roseanne following Barr's tweet about Jarrett, which read, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj." 

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," the brief statement said. Robert Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, ABC's parent company, shared Dungey's statement on Twitter, adding, "There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing."

After Barr's tweets, Gilbert took to Twitter to make it clear that the cast and crew did not agree with the offensive remarks.

"This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we've created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member," she wrote.

Barr responded to Gilbert's tweets, saying, "Wow! unreal." 

ABC and a rep for Gilbert have yet to respond to E! News' requests for comment. 

