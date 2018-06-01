Jonathan Van Ness Responds to Justin Theroux and Emma Stone Romance Rumors

Justin Theroux and Emma Stone's friend and Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness says the two actors are friends, amid romance rumors.

In recent months, Theroux and Stone, who both star on the upcoming series Maniac, have been photographed together several times, including abroad. The photos were taken months after the actor and Jennifer Aniston announced their separation after more than two years of marriage.

"They're friends. We're all friends," Van Ness told E! News about Theroux and Stone on Thursday at the NETFLIXFYSEE event for the hit Queer Eye series revival. "Men and women can be friends and it can just be friendly."

In April, Theroux posted on Instagram a photo of him posing with Stone and Van Ness, writing, ""Bffffffs. And yes. JUST bfffffs."