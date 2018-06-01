Sandra Bullock Bonds With Hoda Kotb Over Motherhood: "There Is No Box"

Both women became parents after facing personal challenges. For Bullock, the process for adopting Louis unfolded in the mist of ex-husband Jesse James' cheating scandal. For Kotb, her previous breast cancer battle made motherhood seem impossible after treatment left her unable to conceive.

"I wake up sometimes and go, 'Oh my God, I have a baby!'" Kotb told People last March. "But it feels totally real. I guess if you've been waiting this long for something, and you wish for it, pray for it, hope for it, wonder if it will ever be, and then it happens, nothing's more real. Nothing."

As the Ocean's 8 star told her in their sit-down as her eyes began to well up, "Hundreds of thousands of children that are ready to be your child...you're a forever parent the minute you accept the love of that child."