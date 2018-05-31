Candice and David Warner Share Adorable Family Photos on Holiday in Singapore

by Ashley Spencer | Thu., May. 31, 2018 9:30 PM
The family that plays together, stays together!
Candice Warner and husband David Warner took a late May holiday to Singapore with their daughters, Ivy Mae, 3, and Indi Rae, 2. And the Australian cricketer, 31, and Ironwoman champion, 33, took to social media to share a series of photos showing them eating, drinking, and ziplining their way around town.
While on holiday, David also posted a touching Instagram tribute to his wife for standing by him throughout the Australian cricket team's recent ball-tampering scandal.
"My wife my rock has endured pain, disappointment, regrets in her past and so many highs and lows but the courage Candice has shown in recent months is a testament to the qualities she has as a mother, person, friend and wife," David—who was banned by Cricket Australia for 12 months—captioned a family photo on the Singapore Cable Car on May 24. "Im grateful everyday I get to call her my wife and my soul mate, I wouldn't want it any other way."
In an Australian Women's Weekly article published May 23, Candice revealed she suffered a miscarriage just one week after David's March 30 press conference apology.
"The miscarriage was a heartbreaking end to a horror tour," she told the magazine. "The ordeal from the public humiliations to the ball tampering had taken its toll and, from that moment, we decided nothing will impact our lives like that again."
David and Ivy Mae shared a daddy-daughter zipline ride in this May 22 pic on his Instagram Story.
In a follow-up photo, David appeared to give the experience a thumbs up while Ivy Mae opted for two thumbs down—paired with a big smile.
The gang suited up in helmets for fun at the Skyline Luge Sentosa in this pic on David's Instagram Story.
Article continues below
The crew posed for a sweet outdoor group shot May 25, shared by David on his Instagram Story.
"Artbox night markets with my beautiful family," Candice captioned this photo on her Instagram May 26.
Indi Rae and David shared a carousel ride in this snap on his Instagram Story.
Article continues below
David and Candice shared a massive drink in this Instagram Story shot. "#DRINKUP," he captioned it.
"My one and only!" Candice captioned this loved-up shot with David on her Instagram on May 28.
Queer Eye's Fab Five Just Dropped a New Music Video With Betty Who That's Fierce, Funny and Full of Avocados
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!