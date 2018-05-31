Hollywood Flocks to Wyoming for Kanye West's Secret Album Listening Party

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage.com
Kanye West is officially back with new music.
The rapper drops his eighth studio album on Friday, and to celebrate he invited an exclusive group of celebrities, reporters and music industry types to Jackson Hole, Wyoming for a private listening party. Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock, Jonah Hill and more were among the familiar faces spotted by fellow attendees.
Others who documented their getaway to the mountainous state on Thursday evening included rappers 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla Sign, Pusha T, Desiigner and Teyana Taylor.
According to TMZ, the last-minute soiree was held at a ranch outside Jackson Hole, where 'Ye has been working on his follow up to 2016's The Life of Pablo. Prior to its official release at midnight, West livestreamed the album listening party on the app WAV.
Fan site Team Kanye Daily shared several photos from the gathering, including new merchandise released especially for the event. T-shirts and sweatshirts feature the word "Wyoming" in bright script over photos of a mountain range.
Over the past few months, Kanye has spent a considerable amount of time recording in Jackson Hole with artists like Travis Scott, Drake, Migos and Big Sean. A source told E! News of the outspoken hip-hop star's refuge, "Kanye loves to escape to Wyoming to record his music because it is peaceful and he can lock up and really focus on getting tracks done."
"He thinks by being at the mountains, he doesn't have many distractions and can have a more clear sense of direction for his music," the source added. "That is why he usually escapes there when he is in the zone to get things done."
His highly-anticipated musical comeback follows the 2016 cancellation of his Saint Pablo tour dates. Shortly thereafter, the 21-time Grammy winner was hospitalized for more than a week due to exhaustion and sleep deprivation.
We can't wait to hear what Kanye has to say on his latest album!