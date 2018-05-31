Watch Christina El Moussa Walk Off Flip or Flop After Arguing With Ex-Husband Tarek

Flipping houses isn't what it used to be for one HGTV couple.

As Flip or Flop returned with new episodes Thursday night, Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa renovated their first home as a divorced couple.

While the reality stars warned fans that there may be some disagreements in the new season, some fans were surprised to see just how tense things became when they got back to work.

"Tarek always does this. He tries to shut me up because he thinks he can't get a word in and then he doesn't even have anything to say," Christina shared with the cameras. "That's our relationship in a nut shell."

After disagreeing over a patio design, Christina decided to walk away from the property and take a stroll in the Diamond Bar, Calif. neighborhood. Tarek soon followed hoping to get some clarity on their professional and personal relationship.